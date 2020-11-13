UC Davis first in region for rapid test that detects Covid-19 and flu

National/World

Sacramento, CA (KOVR) — With COVID cases on the rise and flu season in full swing, there’s a new UC Davis-developed test that detects both – and it’s fast.

Nam Tran, a professor of Pathology Laboratory Medicine at UC Davis School of Medicine, said the test is able to detect very small amounts of COVID-19 early, creating a lower chance for false negatives.

“Time does matter for both diseases and, of course, it does help our health care providers to make the right decisions,” he said.

Tran said the test’s accuracy and ability to produce results in 20 minutes is crucial for the sickest patients who need care and it can be administered by doctors or nurses right away.

“It does allow to make those that need to be admitted to the hospital feel a lot better because we know what to do now because the results are there rather than waiting another two or three hours for results,” he said.

It’s a game-changer in the fight against COVID during a time where two illnesses are threatening people’s health and lives.

“I think it’s very appropriate because we are coming into the flu season now,” said Ken Kuramoto.

“Have that sense of safety to know that they are going to be okay or if they need to get immediate medical attention, I think it’s going to be easier,” said Nadyia Castro.

UC Davis Health said testing is limited to the emergency department. Testing will be expanded as supplies increase.

