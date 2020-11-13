Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 12:08 pm

TSA officers stop woman with loaded handgun at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Click here for updates on this story

    Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — A woman attempting to carry a loaded handgun onto an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers on Thursday, November 12.

According to a press release, the woman attempted to carry a loaded .380 caliber handgun and a magazine with seven bullets onto an airplane.

At 6:30 a.m., a TSA officer detected the gun in the woman’s bag.

According to a press release, this is the 10th firearm detected at the airport this year. A total of 16 firearms were detected at the airport’s security checkpoints last year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content