State investigation into election shifts financial burden to Wisconsin taxpayers

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — The Wisconsin state legislature’s investigation into the election is moving forward.

Representative Ron Tusler, R-Harrison, who is leading that committee’s investigation, said more than 3,500 reports of concerns have been sent to his office alone.

“We really want to look at those questions and those concerns that Wisconsinites brought directly to a legislator, and take a look at them,” Tusler said.

An election recount would have to be funded by the Trump campaign because of Joe Biden’s margin of victory, according to state law.

But watchdog group “The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign” said a government investigation shifts the burden to taxpayers.

“It certainly shifts the burden of financing to taxpayers, and I’m against that,” Wisconsin Democracy Campaign Executive Director Matt Rothschild said. “I don’t think the taxpayers should be on the hook for this wild goose chase. If the taxpayers want to pony up money, so be it.”

Tusler said to this point, no taxpayer money has been spent on the investigation, outside of normal government salary.

“The folks that are doing a lot of this work are folks that are already government employees, and they’re not receiving any more funds for their work on this than for if they were working on other issues.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said they have been in contact with the committee, and are willing to participate in hearings without being subpoenaed.

“I certainly look forward to and welcome the opportunity to work with the committee and provide any information that we can,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. “Talking about elections, and about how elections work, and about the procedure, it’s what we do.”

Tusler said he hopes to have the first hearing for the investigation next week.

