ICU nurse calls on Nebraskans to step up amid surge of COVID cases

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — A plea for public support from the frontlines; 6 News spoke with a Nebraska Medicine nurse in the thick of it all, and her message is very clear.

“People are tired of the pandemic and I fully understand it and grasp it, we are too, but this is the time we need to be willing to make sacrifices,” said Emma Nohr, COVID-19 ICU nurse, Nebraska Medicine.

Nohr’s been working the frontlines since the start of the pandemic. “It’s exhausting,” she said. “I’ve been a nurse for seven years, five of which are ICU, and the type of exhaustion you feel here at the end of the day it’s different.” Nohr described it as non-stop.

“The pace in this unit is fast-paced all the time. I can tell you every shift I get 16,000 to 20,000 steps each shift,” said Nohr, also noting the emotional toll.

“I’ve sat with patients and held their hand while they’ve taken their last breaths and that is something that as a nurse you never forget,” said Nohr. “It’s unique, and to be with someone while they pass is meaningful, but it’s also heartbreaking when these patients – without COVID – wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Nebraska Medicine’s chief medical officer lauding their work. “People are, they really are heroic in the work they do,” said Dr. Harris Frankel. “But they’re tired, no question about it. They’ve been doing this now going on 10 months, putting forth all effort and they are weary.”

They’re also feeling the loss of public support, said Nohr.

“Back in March, it felt different. It felt like the community had fully rallied around us. It felt like a sense of community that we were doing this to not overwhelm the health care system.” noting an overwhelmed system is something to worry about.

“Those patients then coming in for a heart attack, for a stroke, we may not have the capacity to take care of that patient,” said Nohr. “And that is a fear that every healthcare worker and human being should have.”

She also said they should have a mask, and to wear it.

“That people see it as an inconvenience or an infringement on their rights, it’s disheartening,” said Nohr. “Because it’s something we can all do to help one another.”

