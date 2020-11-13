9-month pregnant woman delivers baby following emergency C-section after she was shot

National/World

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — A woman delivered her baby after she was shot in Philadelphia‘s Kensington neighborhood on Wednesday night. Police say a stray bullet hit her in the stomach while she was standing in the doorway of her home.

The woman was standing inside an open door to her home on the 1800 block of East Atlantic Street when her family heard one gunshot. The victim, 9 months pregnant, looked down and realized she was shot.

“This is a very unfortunate thing, especially to those people,” a man who works security in the area told Eyewitness News.

The man did not want to be identified, but he says he knows the victim and her family. He recalls what his co-worker heard around 7:30 p.m.

“He heard a pop but wasn’t sure where it came from. This area is known for a lot of gunfire,” he said.

Police responded to the neighborhood and found the 39-year-old pregnant woman shot in the stomach. Medics rushed her to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Meantime, Eyewitness News was on scene Wednesday night as East Detectives processed evidence.

Investigators say the woman may be an innocent bystander caught up in the latest round of gun violence.

“The family believes that this female may have been struck by stray gunfire. At this time we can’t find any ballistic evidence,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “They said they didn’t even see anyone fire the shots.”

In an update Thursday morning, police say doctors performed an emergency C-section and were able to deliver the woman’s baby alive.

This community is now hoping she and baby both pull through.

“They know the neighbors all their neighbors know them,” a friend said. “I’m a little shocked but at the same time, I’m not. The neighborhood is getting worse.”

Police are hoping surveillance video on this block will help provide a description of the suspect. Anyone with information should call police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.