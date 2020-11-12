‘The Flag Man’ honors fellow veterans

National/World

BRANDON, MS (WAPT) — On the corner of Highway 25 and Castlewoods Boulevard, Don “The Flag Man” Hartness spent Veterans Day hoisting an American flag in the air.

“It’s one thing to see a flag on a pole, but to see a veteran holding a flag, it hits peoples’ hearts differently,” Hartness said.

In the hustle and bustle of everyday life, drivers saw the flag and took a moment to yell out to Hartness or honk their horns.

“That is kind of why I am out here. It’s a reminder that, ‘Oh, it’s Veterans Day,’” Hartness said.

Hartness took up donations from everyone who was generous enough to give.

“A lot of it goes to individuals and some goes to the Wounded Warriors of Mississippi,” he said.

Hartness has had a chance to directly impact the lives of soldiers and families, but said the biggest accomplishment lately was something in memory of fallen soldiers.

“Donated $8,000 to a $41,000 wall at Camp Shelby for the Gold Star Memorial Wall,” Hartness said.

Everyone who donates gets a small American flag and Hartness said he hopes it spreads some patriotism and inspires others to think about those fighting overseas.

“They are still out there, and hopefully God blesses each one of them and brings them home,” Hartness said.

The Flag Man stands on that corner three times a year – Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day. He said he averages more than $1,000 in donations each time.

