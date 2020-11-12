Police: Man uses knife, hatchet to kill another man who would not return his calls

National/World

Miami (WFOR) — A Miami Beach man admitted to police to using a knife and a hatchet in a fit of jealousy to kill another man who would not return his calls for days.

Police said it happened on Tuesday afternoon inside an apartment in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue.

Witnesses told Miami Beach PD investigators that they heard a struggle, followed by screams and a broken glass coming from inside the apartment.

According to the police report, witnesses say they saw the defendant, who was later identified as 27-year-old Alexis Otano, leave the apartment in a hurry following the altercation.

A witness who entered the apartment told police he found the victim unresponsive and bleeding profusely.

When rescue and police arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

Otano later admitted to police that he had been involved in a relationship with the victim and that he became jealous and upset after the victim did not respond to his calls or texts for days.

Otano told police he attacked the victim with a hatchet and a knife after the victim threw a kitchen fork at Otano.

The police report says Otano struck the victim in the head and the back with the weapons.

Later, he admitted to police that he showered, dressed, and fled the scene.

