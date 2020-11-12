Kansas City hospitals running low on ICU beds

National/World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City hospitals are filling up fast.

According to the latest numbers from the Mid-America Regional Council, more than 90% of the city’s ICU beds are filled. About 40% of those occupied beds have a COVID-19 patient in them.

Local doctors say the problem will only get worse over the next couple weeks.

“We know that hospitalizations follow cases,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, an Infectious Disease Expert at University of Kansas Health Systems. “If cases increase, we have to be prepared for an increase in hospitalizations at a time when hospital beds are tight.”

On top of that, some of the sickest patients are coming back to the hospital, complaining of fatigue and shortness of breath. Doctors say that’s normal. It can happen a few days or a few weeks after treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 9% of all COVID-19 patients are being readmitted to the hospital.

