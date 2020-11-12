12-year-old’s MASKerAIDs raise money to feed the hungry

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — Sometimes little ideas can make a big difference. A simple idea from a 12-year-old is helping to feed thousands of people in our area.

“We figured out how to actually make them and then we started making designs,” said Jonah Stein.

Stein is doing his part to help his city one bead at a time.

“It’s kind of fun. We could just sit around the table at night when we’re either watching TV or talking and make them,” he said.

He called his project MASKerAIDs.

“You can either have the necklace in front and your mask in back so it’s out of the way, but when you want to use it you can just flip it around,” he said.

It’s a little bit of art, style and safety that’s raising money for a cause.

“All the money is going to charity. It’s all going to the JFS food pantry,” Stein said.

“It is amazing,” said Jo Hickey, director of the JFS.

Stein started making these in August and already he’s sold over 700 of them, bringing in more than $10,000 for the pantry.

“$10,000 will help us feed our families for about six weeks. We have more than doubled the number of families that we have served since COVID has started,” Hickey said.

“It just brings a smile to my face when I know because of what I’m doing it lets people be able to eat and not go hungry,” Stein said.

People in 14 different states have bought one of Stein’s MASKerAIDs. For more information, visit JFSKC.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.