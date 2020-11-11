Witnesses react to high rise fire

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — Just before 6 p.m. a high rise fire broke out along Hawaii Kai Drive.

To the credit of the Honolulu Fire Department it was under control in about a half-hour.

A sixth floor unit in the Naniwa Gardens apartment complex suffered most of the damage.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reports no injuries and just two people were medically evaluated on-scene.

There are several high-rise buildings in that area of Hawaii Kai Drive and neighbors tell me this isn’t something they are used to seeing there.

Six HPD units responded and the fire was fully extinguished in about one hour.

Vincent Foytich and his wife are relieved they made it out of the building.

“Luckily my wife is alright but there was smoke galore she’s not feeling good I might have to take her to the ER in my taxi of course she’ll get a free ride in the cab,” Foytich said.

Nicole Matsuda and her daughter Skylar live across the street from the building that caught fire. They knew something was up when emergency vehicles started stopping next to their house.

“Were you at any point a little nervous being so close to it? No but my daughter was. Skylar did you see smoke tonight? Yes. A lot of smoke? Yeah. Was it scary? No,” Matsuda said.

Naniwa Gardens was built in 1974 and some residents tell KITV4 that there are no sprinklers in the units.

Hawaii Kai Drive has since reopened.

Honolulu Firefighters are responding to a fire at a high rise in Hawaii Kai on Tuesday evening.

The fire was extinguished at 6:45 p.m.

This is video taken just minutes ago. In this live look at Hawaii Kai Drive you can see the flames and smoke in the distance. It broke out just just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers are being re-routed onto Hahaione.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was called under control at 6:18 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.