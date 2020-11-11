Skip to Content
Person hospitalized after car goes into river in Bristol

    BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) — A person was brought to a hospital after car went into a river in Bristol on Tuesday.

Police said a car went into a river off of Route 72 near Waterbury Road.

The lone occupant of the car was brought to a local hospital where they are recovering. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

