Long recovery ahead for teen who contracted rare Covid-related syndrome MIS-C

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — A Minnesota teenager is back home after spending a week in the hospital fighting a rare complication of COVID-19.

Hudson Asche, 13, is recovering from a mystery diagnosis: a multisystem inflammatory syndrome known as MIS-C. But he still faces a long road ahead, according to his mother, Dana Asche.

“We have four kids and he is our healthiest,” Dana said.

After a COVID-19 exposure at the beginning of October, Hudson quarantined with his older brother for two weeks, never developing any symptoms. Days later, that changed.

“Monday, Oct. 26, he started his fever that afternoon,” Dana said.

Again, they were back in quarantine, and Hudson went in for a checkup.

“A doctor honestly looked at him and said, ‘I really don’t think he has COVID.’ All that Hudson really had at that point was a fever,” Dana said.

He took a COVID test on Oct. 28.

“Really from the 28th, he just went downhill is what I would say,” Dana said.

Two days later, the 13 year old’s fever climbed to 105 degrees.

“He had body aches, joint aches, he couldn’t get up and move without us helping him,” Dana said.

Still, doctors leaned toward a mono diagnosis, until he went by ambulance from a Willmar clinic to Children’s Minnesota. Finally, he received a positive COVID result.

“He was starting to have kidney failure, liver failure, and was very, very sick,” Dana said.

Doctors determined Hudson was suffering from the inflammatory syndrome MIS-C. Minnesota has recorded 31 cases of the rare COVID complication since May.

“They had to cardiovert him and try to get his heart back into rhythm not once but twice, which was awful,” Dana said.

It’s believed a COVID infection can happen in a child several weeks before MIS-C sets in.

“Our desire is really just to help other people realize that this is out there and it’s not something that’s just in New York or, you know, New Jersey. It’s here,” she said.

After eight days in the hospital, Hudson went home. The Asches hope his story might keep others from taking chances in the months ahead.

“Wear the mask, wash your hands, and I think the other piece, stay home when you’re sick,” she said.

Hudson will have physical therapy a few times a week and remain on powerful medicine to help him recover. Doctors say it could take six months for him to feel normal again.

The main symptoms of MIS-C to watch for include fever and GI symptoms. Rash, red eyes and swelling can also be signs. But again, doctors reiterate it is very rare. No child has died from the COVID complication in Minnesota.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.