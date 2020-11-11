Freebies for veterans, active military in Kansas, Missouri on Veterans Day

National/World

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) — Veterans Day this year is like any other November 11 where we take a moment to honor the brave men and women who have served their country.

In honor of their strength and dedication, companies in Kansas and Missouri have special deals for veterans and active military.

Here are the deals:

• Applebee’s – Vets and active military can get a free meal on November 11.

• Bandana’s Bar-B-Q – Veterans and active duty get a free Budget Buster Meal.

• BIBIBOP Asian Grill – BIBIBOP is giving all veterans and active-duty military a free bowl on Veteran’s Day.

• Big Boy – Veterans can come in on Veteran’s Day with a valid ID and pick up a voucher for a free future meal. Participating locations only.

• Billy Sims BBQ – Veterans & active military can enjoy a free pulled pork or chicken sandwich, 1 reg. side & reg. drink. Offer good for dine-in & carry-out only.

• Bob Evans – Bob Evans Restaurants are offering free select menu items to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.

• Buffalo Wild Wings – Vets and active military get an order of free 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11.

• Casey’s General Store – Casey’s is providing free coffee on Veterans Day across its more than 2,200 locations. In addition, $1 will be donated for every online or in-app purchase of a large pizza and two-liter Pepsi brand drink, up to $50,000 total.

• Chili’s – Vets and active military can get a free meal from their select menu on November 11 for dine-in only.

• Cicis Pizza – Free adult buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on Veterans Day.

• Cracker Barrel – Cracker Barrel is giving veterans a choice of a free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake, a slice of fruit cobbler or their All-American apple pie.

• Denny’s – Denny’s will be giving all active, non-active and veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11 from 5 a.m. to noon with military IDs.

• Denver Biscuit Co. – Free meal for any veteran or active-duty military service member on Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service required. Dine-in only.

• Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Veterans and active military get a free pulled pork classic sandwich.

• Dunkin’ – Free donut to all vets and active military on November 11.

• Einstein Bros. Bagels – Free hot or iced medium coffee for all vets and active military.

• Famous Dave’s – On Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day all former and current military personnel will receive a free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich plus a side. Dine-in or To-Go.

• Fat Sully’s – Free pizza slice for any veteran or active-duty military service member on Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service required. Dine-in only.

• Fogo de Chão – On 11.11.20, Veterans receive 50% off and their guests 10% (up to three).

• Fox & Hound – This Veterans Day get a free meal. Dine-in only.

• Frozen Gold – Free ice cream cone for any veteran or active-duty military service member on Nov. 11. Military ID or proof of service required. Dine-in only.

• Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants – Participating locations will offer veterans and active duty military a complimentary free entrée from a Veterans Day menu, on November 11th.

• Hen House Market – Free slice of Tippin’s pie for veterans at Hen House stores on Veterans Day.

• Hooters – Veterans can stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase from a long list of wing styles.

• Houlihan’s – Receive a free entrée from a select menu on Veteran’s Day with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

• Hy-Vee Free Breakfast – Enjoy a free curbside pickup breakfast for veterans and active military members from 6 – 10 a.m. Plus, get 15% off discount on groceries when shopping Aisles Online or in stores.

• IHOP – Free Red, White, and Blue Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for vets and active military.

• Kolache Factory – Enjoy one free kolache (any kind) and one cup of freshly brewed Katz coffee (any size). All veteran and active military with government-issued military photo ID or DD 214.

• Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee – On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

• Lamar’s Donuts – Free donut and a 12oz coffee for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

• Lion’s Choice – Free original roast beef sandwich for active-and-retired-members of the armed forces on Wednesday, November 11.

• Little Caesars – Vets and active military can get a free $5 lunch combo on Veterans Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• The National World War I Museum and Memorial – Admission to the Museum is free for veterans and active duty military personnel Nov. 7 – Nov. 15, while admission for the general public is half-price on Nov. 11.

• On The Border Free Entree – This Veterans Day, veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free pick 2 combo meal at OTB’s.

• Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt – On November 11, all veterans and active duty military can enjoy ½ off a cup of froyo.

• Outback Steakhouse Free Bloomin’ Onion® and a beverage – This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.

• Pie Five Pizza – On Veterans Day get a free personal pizza at participating locations. Dine-in only.

• Price Chopper – Veterans get 500 FREE points for food REWARDS or 25 cents per gallon off gas.

• Red Lobster – On Wednesday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

• Red Robin – Free Tavern Double Burger with steak fries from November 12 to November 30 for active-military and veterans.

• Rock & Brews – Rock & Brews is offering all active duty military, veterans, and first responders a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad on Veteran’s Day at participating locations nationwide.

• Starbucks – On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

• Taco John’s – On Wednesday, Nov. 11, all active, reserve, retired and honorably discharged members of the U.S. military can get a free small Beef #1 Combo Meal who redeem the offer in the Taco John’s App.

• Texas Roadhouse – is handing out vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

• Wendy’s – Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.

• Yard House- Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.

• 54th Street Grill & Bar – Free entree up to $12 on Veterans Day for veterans and active duty who dine inside a 54th Street.

• 7-Eleven – Get a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day.

