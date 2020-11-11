Denver Fire inspecting up to 6x more outdoor patios with heaters

National/World

DENVER, CO (KCNC) — A team of inspectors from across the city of Denver are working to get as many expanded patios approved as winter weather sets in.

“I would say in a typical winter month, we’re seeing four to six times the typical permits coming through, plus things we have to physically go out and look at,” said Capt. Steven Holtz with the Denver Fire Department. “We’re trying to help the city. We’re trying to help the restaurants. We understand the economic times that we’re in.”

Denver fire is working with the Department of Excise and License to inspect restaurants that are trying to keep patrons warm as capacity limits keep indoor dining to just 25%. The focus is on tents and heaters.

“You need five feet clearance between the structure above you and the top of the heater,” Holtz said. “We make sure the heater is outside the tent and blowing the air into the tent in some kind of duct system. Keeping them safe, keeping them comfortable and making sure they can have an enjoyable evening.”

City data shows at least 60 restaurants have been approved for their heating. Between all the departments conducting the safety checks the number is likely much higher.

“It’s added to our workload immensely, but I think it’s well worth what we’re doing right now,” Holtz said.

