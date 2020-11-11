Arkansas leaders express hope over COVID-19 vaccine

National/World

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Arkansas state leaders are preparing for how they’ll handle the distribution of a possible COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer released an update that its COVID-19 vaccine is showing results of 90% effectiveness, good news for the world, and here at home in the natural state.

“It works as well as those vaccines we use nowadays that we use to prevent whooping cough, and approaches that of a measles vaccine,” said Dr. Jose Romero, Arkansas Secretary of Health.

While some Arkansans may feel indifferent about a vaccine right now, Governor Asa Hutchinson believes that response will change.

“It’s important that we build confidence and not undermine our approval process and then we’ll get it out to the medics, professionals first on a priority list,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

The governor says marketing will be needed when a vaccine is made available.

“Whenever you see that decision be made you’re going to see the tepid response increase and become a warm response and as they see neighbors getting the vaccine there’s going to be more wanting the vaccine and getting it,” Hutchinson said.

According to the state’s top health official, there will be a limited supply of vaccine available nationally at first.

“We have submitted to operation warp speed a list of hospitals that can handle the vaccine. It has unique storage capabilities because it’s frozen and it will be distributed to those sites,” Dr. Romero said.

Pfizer’s vaccine is just one of five vaccines that are currently in phase three trials. Dr. Romero is optimistic one will be approved by either the end of this year or early next year.

A vaccine must first be authorized by the FDA and then an immunization advisory committee, which advises the CDC, has to review and recommend it before it can be made available.

