Police: Wanted suspect tried to climb into drive-thru window, attack employee

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is asking for help finding their suspect after a man attempted to climb through a drive-thru window to attack a fast-food employee last week.

On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at around 7:45 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to the McDonald’s restaurant at 950 Patton Avenue regarding a stabbing incident.

The officers arrived to find that a customer left his vehicle in the drive-through lane and partially climbed into the drive-through window in order to attack an employee inside.

The employee used a pocket knife to defend themselves, resulting in the suspect suffering a stab wound to the chest. The suspect, despite his injury, was able to flee from the scene. It was later determined that the wound sustained by the suspect was not life-threatening.

An investigation led to the suspect being identified as Ron Markece Logan, 28, of Asheville. Logan had two outstanding arrest warrants at the time of the Nov. 6 incident and is facing additional charges as a result of this incident.

The Asheville Police Department is attempting to local Logan for simple assault, injury to real property, felony probation violation and assault by pointing a gun.

Logan is described as an African-American male, 6’0″, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Logan has a number of tattoos: a Japanese symbol on the left side of his neck, a skull on his left forearm and left hand, the word “King” on his right hand, the word “Bre” on his right wrist, and the numbers “92” and a cross next to his right eye. He should be considered armed.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Logan, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110. If Logan is encountered, contact 911 immediately.

The Asheville Police Department is committed to addressing violent crime in the community. Since January 1, 2020, 53 individuals have been injured as a result of a stabbing in the City of Asheville.

