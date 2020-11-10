PD: Man buying stereo threatens to shoot victims when they notice it’s fake money

National/World

LOXLEY, AL (WALA) — Loxley Police have arrested a man after they say he used fake money to purchase stereo equipment and threatened to shoot the victims after they noticed the cash wasn’t real.

Authorities say 29-year-old Demetrius Javon Crook is charged with two counts of robbery, resisting arrest and several other charges stemming from the incident.

Police say Crook contacted the victims through Facebook Marketplace and then met two unsuspecting sellers at a local gas station. Investigators say the victims took the fake money and by the time they realized it wasn’t real, Crook had already loaded the stereo system in his car.

When they confronted him, police say Crook reached under his seat as if reaching for a gun and threatened to shoot the victims. Police say Crook stole a cell phone from the victim’s car before leaving.

Police were able to identify Crook through the Facebook profile picture he used to set up the buy. Investigators say Crook may also be involved in other reported incidents where prop money was used to purchase goods and say more charges could come.

