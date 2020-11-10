Skip to Content
Man’s earlobe bitten off during fight

    Mobile, AL (WALA) — A man’s ear was bitten off during a fight that took place Monday in downtown Mobile’s Cathedral Square, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The MPD says that at about 6:50 p.m. officers responded to the square after receiving a report of an injured male. Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from an injury to his ear.

A short time later, police located the suspect who was also injured with bite marks.

During a fight, the suspect bit off the bottom of the victim’s earlobe and spit it at him, police say. The victim refused to press charges and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

