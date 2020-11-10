Hospital restricts visitors as COVID cases increase

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) — Yale-New Haven Hospital announced on Tuesday that it is restricting visitors due to rising coronavirus numbers.

The limitations impact both the hospital and outpatient facilities.

As of Tuesday, there is no visitation to hospitalized patients due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19.

There may be exceptions, but the hospitals said they’ll be rare.

“Among the visitor exceptions that can be made will be for maternity patients, children who are patients, patients for whom end-of-life is imminent, NICU patients, and patients with disabilities, such as altered mental status; physical, intellectual or cognitive disabilities; communication barriers; or behavioral concerns,” the hospital said.

All visitors who do enter the hospital will be screened for evidence of the illness by the staff at the front desk. Should questions arise, front desk staff will contact clinical leadership for guidance.

“Visitors who are sick will not be permitted to enter the hospital,” the hospital said. “This is without exception.”

Yale New Haven Health said it has a call center for patients, staff and community members who have questions about COVID-19. It is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 833-ASK-YNHH (833-275-9644).

“We know in-person visits provide support and reassurance and we understand that visitation restrictions can be very unsettling to patients and family members alike,” the hospital said.

Trinity Health of New England also announced on Tuesday that Saint Francis is going back to its ‘Phase 1’ of its visitation policy.

Saint Francis will be closed to visitors, which some exceptions for compassionate care situations, including: Children admitted to the hospital, Maternity, Hospice Care/End of Life, A companion for facilitation of care.

All visitors who are permitted will be screened prior to entry.

“We recognize that the care and support of loved ones is important. Please know that the safety of our patients and colleagues is of the utmost importance. With proper authorization in place, we commit to communicating with family and friends as frequently as possible,” Trinity Health of New England said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.