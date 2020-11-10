Group makes ‘soup can heaters’ to help the homeless

National/World

Denver, CO (KCNC) — A group advocating for rights of those experiencing homelessness is trying to keep them warm as the temperatures dip below freezing in the Denver metro area. The Wall of Moms spent Monday afternoon building soup can heaters.

The candles are made out of soup or pop cans, or terra cotta pots, and a tea light candle can provide hours of light and warmth. The candles are designed to make the homeless more visible during the dark hours and help keep them warm in their tents.

“Because if you’re cold standing here, imagine sleeping in it… it’s impossible,” said one group member.

The group also claims that the city is wasting taxpayer dollars by conducting homeless camp cleanups rather than funding housing for the homeless.

They distributed the candles to those near Civic Center Park on Monday afternoon.

