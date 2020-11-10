Gov. Evers to deliver statewide address on COVID-19 pandemic

National/World

MADISON, WI (WDJT) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced he will deliver a statewide address on the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday evening, Nov. 10.

The address is set to start at 6:05 p.m.

Gov. Evers addressed the public last Wednesday, Nov. 4 alongside officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services

“We need to not only get back to the basics but get back out our Wisconsin values… doing things not because they are easy but doing them because they are the best for the common good.”

CBS 58 will livestream Gov. Evers’ statewide address online and on Facebook.

