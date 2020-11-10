Construction worker injured in accident on Blanchette Bridge

National/World

ST. CHARLES, MO (KMOV) — A piece of construction equipment fell off the Blanchette Bridge Tuesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., officers with St. Louis County were notified of an accidental injury at the bridge. When they arrived, officers said it appeared a construction worker was operating machinery on the bridge when it fell off.

The construction worker is receiving medical attention for undisclosed injuries.

About 30 minutes after the incident, two eastbound lanes of the bridge were closed to traffic.

No other details have been released.

