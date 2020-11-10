Connecticut youth sports teams prohibited from traveling out of state to play

National/World

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) — The state is making more changes to youth sports in response to the coronavirus by prohibiting out of state travel

Connecticut’s K-12 sports teams are barred from traveling to other states to play; and they can’t host out-of-state teams, either.

At Champions Skating Center, while some parents are just happy their kids get to play; others say it takes away from the season.

Whalers youth hockey team manager and mom Emily DeMaio says there are many changes this season.

Parents aren’t allowed inside the rink and they must fill out waivers every practice, and players must wear a mask on the ice.

The most recent policy prohibits interstate competition.

“Usually we have one out of state tournament and it’s really great getting to know the team and the parents get together and hang out but not this year,” DeMaio said.

“We’re not having any of these interstate competitions at all,” Governor Ned Lamont said Monday. “They’ve been a source of spread “

As covid-19 cases continue to rise, the state is creating more measures to stop the spread—like discontinuing sports teams from playing out of state or hosting out of state teams.

“I don’t think it’s too hard for the kids with the tournament, at least they’re able to play now so that’s better than nothing for us,” DeMaio said.

Other parents agree with DeMaio—saying they’re just happy their kids get a chance to hit the ice.

“That’s been a big change for us.,” Peter Murphy said. “Last year we went to New York and New Jersey quite a bit and this year we’re just in the Hartford area so certainly a lot easier, but at the end of the day they’re still playing hockey so that’s what’s important.”

But not every parent feels the same.

Some parents we spoke with off-camera say the kids should be able to have a normal season since there are strict measures in place at some rinks.

But as COVID-19 cases climb, physicians say that may not be enough.

“It’s very hard on the case-by-case basis to look at each school and say this school has x percent positive covid-19 tests therefore their high risk and we shouldn’t play, so enacting broader rules which is what they did really enables to keep the virus contained as much as possible,” Dr. David Agus said.

The state says they are working with Rhode Island and Massachusetts to enact these changes.

