Community installs cameras to crack down on illegal dumping

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) — A local community is cracking down on illegal dumping after multiple people were seen unloading items on video.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous. You know, the people dumping stuff in our city. It’s an eyesore,” said Jon Stemple, director of inspections and neighborhood services for the city of Saginaw.

Stemple is talking about the mess on S. 18th Street in Saginaw.

He said local leaders are moving ahead with efforts to catch those leaving rubbish behind.

“We have three open investigations. We do have video and pictures of the folks,” Stemple said.

A man was caught on camera throwing tires away.

Stemple said what makes it more disturbing is it happened in the middle of a bright, sunny day.

While the city is trying to figure out who this person is, they said they identified someone else who was dumping and got a confession.

Allen Rabideau, inspector for Saginaw, said the person who confessed told him why they threw trash away.

“Convenience. Absolutely convenience. They didn’t want to go back to the place where they originally picked up the product that they were dumping,” Rabideau said. “Every day we see new dumping sites. And we need the community’s help locate these folks that are doing it.”

As for Stemple, he said more hidden cameras are going up throughout the city. He wants people to think twice before discarding items in Saginaw.

“You never know where they’re going to be so we’ll be watching,” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.