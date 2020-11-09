University implements shelter in place as COVID cases surge

National/World

Pittsburgh, PA (KDKA) — Major rollbacks recently went into place for everyone on the University of Pittsburgh’s Oakland campus because of an uptick in cases of Coronavirus.

These changes mean that students should only leave their housing for a few reasons — such as attending classes or to study in the library.

The university is blaming people getting together over the recent Halloween weekend.

Now, changes are in place for the university.

This is tough news for students when they only have just a few weeks of the fall semester left.

Information on the adjustments came from a news release sent to students and staff on Sunday night.

The university reported a significant increase in positive cases in students over the weekend — with at least 40 confirmed cases since Friday.

A shelter in place period went into effect at midnight. It was originally scheduled to start on Thursday to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The shelter in place means students should only leave their housing for classes, labs, to pick up food, to exercise safely, or to study in the library.

Residence hall lounges, recreations rooms, and kitchens are now closed.

The university is also recommending that all group work for classes be held virtually.

Dining will be offered on campus as takeout only starting on Monday morning.

