Suspect in custody in connection with slaying of rapper King Von

National/World

One person has been arrested in connection to the death of rapper King Von in Atlanta, police said.

Timothy Leeks, 22, is in police custody while at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit has arrest warrants against Leeks for felony murder.

CNN is trying to determine whether Leeks has an attorney.

The APD’s homicide investigation of Von’s slaying is closed with the arrest of Leeks, the department said.

Von, from Chicago, was killed Friday during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in Atlanta, authorities said.

Two groups of men were arguing when the shots were fired around 3:30 a.m, authorities said. On-duty and off-duty police responded in an attempt to stop the shooting and gunfire was exchanged.

Four people were wounded by gunfire, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was investigating the shooting because officers fired their weapons.

In addition to Von, Mark Blakely, 34, of Chicago was killed.

King Von, 26, whose legal name is Dayvon Bennett, charted twice on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums with “Grandson, Vol. 1” (a mixtape that went to No. 37) and “Levon James” (a mixtape that peaked at No. 36). Just last month, he released the album “Welcome To O’Block.”

“The 26-year-old artist left us just as the world was beginning to grasp the depths of his talents,” King Von’s publicist Erin Ryan said in a statement. “He was a devoted father, a deeply loyal friend, and a man who took care of his people before himself. We are heartbroken for his family, his friends, his team, and his fans.”

Basketball star LeBron James lamented the death of King Von, who grew up in Chicago and reunited in Atlanta with friend Lil Durk.

“Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family. #LeVonJames #KingVon,” the Lakers star tweeted.

Chance The Rapper also tweeted his condolences, saying, “Wow. This year was so tough. rip von God bless him and his family I can’t believe it.”