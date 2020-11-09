COVID cases rising ‘very rapidly’ in Philadelphia, health commissioner warns

National/World

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — The rising number of coronavirus cases is prompting more warnings from health officials. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley joined Eyewitness News to discuss the ongoing pandemic.

Farley says numbers are rising “very rapidly” in the City of Philadelphia.

“Over the last few days we have seen more than 600 new cases per day,” Farley said. “Just about six weeks ago we were zero to seven cases per day, it’s time for people to take this epidemic very seriously.”

As Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, Farley is encouraging people not to let their guards down around family and friends.

“I’m very worried about large family gatherings, meals, where people are not wearing masks,” Farley said. “Very high-risk situation. So I recommend people celebrate these holidays just with family members. Want to have relatives? You have to do it over Zoom. Also, you don’t want your relatives to get this terrible infection.”

He added that the celebrations across the city after Joe Biden was named the presidential-elect were concerning.

“Our recommendations are that if [people are] going to be around anyone at all it should be outdoors, six-feet apart,” Farley said. “Some of these people were outdoors and wearing a mask but they weren’t necessarily six feet apart. I’m concerned about that.”

On Monday morning, President-elect Joe Biden introduced his coronavirus task force, including a local doctor from the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel is among a group of leading health professionals on the list.

While Farley says he doesn’t know Dr. Emanuel well, he believes he is a very “bright, capable guy, a great choice to represent.”

