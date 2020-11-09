Covid-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000 for the first time in Colorado

National/World

Denver, CO (KCNC) — The number of coronavirus hospitalizations in Colorado jumped to more than 1,000 on Sunday. It’s the most hospitalizations the state has seen since the pandemic started.

There are 1,023 people in a Colorado hospital suffering from COVID-19, according to daily data released from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

On Nov. 5, there were 894 hospitalizations, the most the state had seen at that point. The previous peak was set in April with 888 hospitalizations.

The same data shows there a 11.13% 7-day average positivity rate.

Health experts use the positivity rate to see if a rise in case count is related to more testing. Last week, that percentage was around 9%. Four weeks prior to that, it was 4%, Dr. Rachel Herlihy, State Epidemiologist with the CDPHE, said.

ICU hospital capacity could be exceeded in late December if the state stays on the same trajectory, said Dr. Jon Samet, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.

Gov. Jared Polis asked Coloradans on Nov. 5 to only socialize with members of their own household for the month of November. He stressed that if Coloradans made the lifestyle change for just a few weeks, life can begin to get back to normal.

