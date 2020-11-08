Gym owner frustrated with governor’s new regulations: ‘It’s tough’

National/World

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV ) — A Portland gym owner says he is frustrated following the governor’s announcement on Friday of a two-week pause on social gatherings and increased restrictions for businesses like gyms and museums.

Under the new restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in all indoor public spaces, including bowling alleys, museums, and gyms.

Greg Eisenzimmer, general manager at Cascade Athletic Club in Gresham, says he is frustrated by the restrictions, as he has over 100,000-square-feet to socially distance his members. He says a fixed capacity really puts them in a tough spot.

“It’s tough,” Eisenzimmer said. “Any further restrictions on businesses right now is really difficult … it would make more sense if the governor would come in, or the Oregon Health Authority would come in and say ‘clubs need to operate at 50% capacity, 25% capacity or even 10% capacity.”

Eisenzimmer says when the club closed earlier this year, they had to lay off around 100 people.

“We had about 250 people across our three locations, and right now, we probably have about 150 on active payroll,” Eisenzimmer said.

Eisenzimmer believes another shutdown could be detrimental.

“If we had to close down again, I don’t know how we could afford to pay them,” Eisenzimmer said. “We’ve gone through so many of our reserves already just trying to limp to this point.”

Eisenzimmer says because the new restrictions were just announced on Friday, they’re still working to figure out how they can make change and implement them before Wednesday.

