Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 struck the Big Lake area north of Anchorage, Alaska, early Saturday, according to the US Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.9 temblor was among several aftershocks that hit the scenic, lakeside community located about 60 miles north of Alaska’s largest city, according to USGS.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center said Anchorage was not expecting a Tsunami warning from the quake.

In July, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck off southern Alaska’s coast, rocking the Alaska Peninsula and briefly sparking tsunami concerns before officials said no destructive waves were coming.

That earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean about 60 miles southeast of Perryville on the sparsely populated Alaska Peninsula.