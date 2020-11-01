Skip to Content
UGA football player injured in dirt-bike accident

    ATHENS-CLARKE CO, GA (WGCL) — Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a wreck involving a University of Georgia football player.

According to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County police, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday near the area of 520 Macon Highway.

The wreck involved several vehicles.

Officers wrote Richard Lee LeCounte, 22, of Athens was riding a Yamaha dirt-bike on Macon Highway.

As LeCounte’s dirt-bike was heading west, a Mazda 3, driven by a 79-year-old man attempted to turn left and struck LeCounte’s dirt-bike.

After striking the Mazda 3, the dirt bike hit a Toyota Carolla, driven by a 22-year-old woman.

Authorities reported LeCounte was rushed to an area hospital and he is expected to recover from his injuries.

