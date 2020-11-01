U.S. Navy is near completion of an environmental cleanup after plane crash in Foley

National/World

FOLEY, AL (WALA) — The United States Navy is near completion of an environmental cleanup after a Navy T6 Aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama on October 23.

Members of the Navy On Scene Coordinator (NOSC) program for Navy Region Southeast (NRSE), out of Jacksonville, Florida, arrived on scene Sunday, October 25, to assist safety and investigation teams, and to evaluate the site for any environmental impacts.

The team spent most of the week removing soil at the site, conducting lab tests of the soil and walking through the neighborhood picking up any visible debris from neighboring yards.

“Test results have come back from the samples taken to show that we have a clean base to bring in backfill and get ready to lay sod,” said John Baxter, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast and NRSE NOSC. “We are getting sod down today and will finish up with pressure washing and some sidewalk repair throughout the weekend.”

The NOSC provides emergency cleanup services for Navy incidents that may have an environmental impact to a base or the local community.

“This was a very difficult time for everyone in the neighborhood and we are very thankful for the support we have received from the neighborhood and the community,” said Baxter. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone touched by this incident.”

