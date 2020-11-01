Rock Island County sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

National/World

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL (WQAD ) — A record number of COVID-19 cases was reported by the Rock Island County Health Department on Friday, October 30. According to the department’s CEO, Janet Hill, there were 113 new cases of the virus.

The previous record was on September 7, when 67 cases were reported in a single day.

“This is by far the largest number of cases we have reported in one day,” said Rock Island County Health Department administrator, Nita Ludwig. She said social gatherings were driving the recent surge.

In addition to the record number of cases, the department reported an additional death, a woman in her 90s who died at home. This brings the county’s total death count to 102.

Meanwhile, in Iowa, Jackson County is seeing one of the highest positivity rates on the eastern side of the state. They have a positivity rate of 21.6%. County health experts say that’s partially due to more testing in smaller counties.

Health officials continue to encourage people to continue wearing masks, maintaining six-feet of distance, and frequently washing hands.

