Omaha, NE parents of slain teen seek answers

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — An Omaha couple is seeking answers after their daughter was shot and killed, while police continue the search for the suspect.

“I don’t know how I’ll get through without my baby. My baby,” said Rudy Herrera.

“Her going braindead and her being gone — her angel still here but she is no longer with us,” said Rose Herrera.

Just one day after getting the news they were dreading, Rudy and Rose are holding each other for strength.

“They told us they found my daughter at 33rd. She was shot in the back of the head,” Rose said.

According to the Omaha Police Department report, officers responded to an accident at 33rd and Weber Streets on Thursday at 8 p.m.

That’s where they found 19-year-old Nomi Herrera with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

“We want justice for our daughter. This is a senseless act. No teenager should have to worry about driving in this city. It’s not right,” Rudy said.

Nomi’s mother Rose lost her own mom to a murder a few years ago and her father to COVID-19 in July.

The loss of the couple’s youngest of five is almost too much for them to bear.

Rose said police have surveillance video and they’re looking for a four-door silver or gray car – but at this point, there’s no one in custody.

“We just want help to locate who did this to my baby,” Rose said.

Until then – Rose and Rudy are going to lean on their family – and remember their baby, whose life was cut short.

The family has a Gofundme set up to help pay for medical costs and funeral expenses.

If anyone has any information on what happened – you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-7867.

