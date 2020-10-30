Skeleton display isn’t bare bone, changes daily

National/World

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — One Beaverdale Halloween display is serving up fresh skeletons daily.

Jeff Mitchell set up a skeleton display in his front yard that is far from bare-bones. He and his son built a graveyard a few years ago, but he wanted to add more excitement this year.

It seems pretty simple, but what the skeletons are doing changes each day.

He’s created Star Wars and other movie themes, and sports themes. Mitchell calls it the Halloween version of “Elf on The Shelf.”

“It’s just been fun, and people stop every time I’m out here putting them up and telling me how much they enjoy it. So, it’s just kind of fun to get to know the neighbors that way, too,” Mitchell said.

The display is up through Saturday at 1710 47th St. in Des Moines.

Mitchell said he can’t wait to come up with new themes.

