Officer reports hearing nearly 30 shots at site of violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A person was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in northeast Portland, according to police.

Around 12:52 a.m., a Portland Police Bureau officer was on patrol near Luuwit View Park in the 12700 block of Northeast Fremont Street when they heard nearly 30 gunshots, PPB reported.

Additional officers responded to the scene to assist in searching for any victims and/or evidence of gunfire, but neither were found.

About half an hour later, police were called to an area hospital after a shooting victim walked in. At the hospital, officers learned the victim was shot near the park.

Police said the victim wouldn’t provide additional details about the shooting or give a suspect description.

Police described the victim’s injury as minor and they are expected to fully recover.

Anyone with information on the shooting, who has not already been contacted by investigators, is asked to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

