Historical banners slashed in Honesdale

Honesdale, PA (WNEP) — A few slashed historical banners can still be seen in Central Park in Honesdale.

Dave Hibben from Honesdale was walking in the park. He says the damage is upsetting.

“Yes, this has been my hometown for four years. I like it very much. Like I said, they should just respect this town a little more you know? The kids should have something more to do instead of going around vandalizing things,” said Hibben.

It’s unclear who slashed the banners or if it was more than one person.

The damage was done earlier this week.

Jeffrey Hiller from Honesdale spotted the vandalism and posted it on Facebook.

“I just, I know the effort and time that went into it. The research and the hard work that made it happen. I just don’t know how people benefit from destroying something that doesn’t impact their life,” said Hiller.

According to a Honesdale borough councilman, a security camera will be installed in the park soon. They are just waiting for the equipment.

Patti Bursis runs Quality Printing and Design in downtown Honesdale. She and her team designed and printed the historical banners. Bursis says hours of labor and research went into each one.

“Yeah, not cool. Um, this is obviously public property and something to make our town look nice. We are very proud of all the people that we have up there. There’s a lot of history involved and we got a lot of great feedback on them,” Bursis said.

If you have any information on who slashed the historical banners in Central Park, contact Honesdale police.

