Christmas will be big this year at Union Station in KC

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KMBC) — So many holiday plans are changing because of the pandemic. Traditions at Union Station are changing, too. Instead of scaling back on Christmas, it’s actually going bigger.

The massive 40-foot tree is already up and decorated inside Union Station. It’s a little early because crews need time to assemble all the new additions, such as transforming the grand hall into a massive walkthrough village designed for a pandemic.

“When you think about a two-football-field-long experience, you certainly can have social distance, and we can create a magical world for our guests in our community,” said George Guastello, president and CEO of Union Station.

Because of COVID-19, the Holiday Express won’t stop here this year. Instead, crews are building an expanded Rudy’s Wonderland with a mini ride-on train. There will be numerous selfie stations spaced throughout the hall.

“It gives a chance for everybody with your family to feel comfortable and you’ve got something for your scrapbook for this year,” Guastello said.

People will make their way past a forest of oversized trees and twinkling lights. There will be access to the model train gallery, which is a family favorite during the holidays.

There will be a $5 admission to help with operating costs. Capacity will be limited and masks will be required.

“We can’t have 30,000 people waiting in line to see Santa. So what our team had to do is pivot quickly to create the emotion that warms our heart but allows everybody to feel comfortable,” Guastello said.

It opens to the public Nov. 21.

The big New Year’s Eve party at the station is canceled. There will still be the giant holiday craft mart, which will move outdoors this year. Classic holiday movies will be shown on the extreme screen, but again, there is limited capacity for social distancing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.