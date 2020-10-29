Saukville man cited for several crimes after running over Vietnam veteran’s political yard signs

National/World

Saukville, WI (WDJT) — Two quick snapshots helped Ozaukee County authorities find the man who ran over Ted Poull’s political yard signs.

Poull, a Vietnam veteran and Biden supporter, felt disappointed.

“If this is what they’re going to do to a veteran, and those are all combat ribbons up there, who has earned the right to say anything in the United States?”

He never knew who was doing it, but it kept happening.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Poull had already reported the vandalism twice.

So, he put two outdoor trail cameras on his trees and all his signs back in place.

“This last time they pretty well smashed it up, along with some others. I just fixed them up and put the back up and then we put the “Build Back Better,” that was our sarcasm,” Poull explained.

On the night of Oct. 18, his cameras caught fuzzy images of a car.

And it was a skull decal, on the back window, that he said helped authorities find the driver.

During an interview with deputies, they say 51-year-old Daniel Seyfert, of Saukville, admitted to intentionally causing the damage with his vehicle. He was cited for Criminal Damage to Property, Hit & Run Property Damage Adjacent to a Highway and Failure to Report an Accident to Police.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office said restitution was also requested to pay damages caused to his property.

“There’s no reason to be angry or upset over any of this,” Poull’s neighbor Sue Chesak said. “We have to be able to speak about our differences.”

Chesak and her husband are Trump supporters, and Poull’s friends.

They agree that wrong is wrong.

“I just wish that in the Trump administration, as well as Barack Obama’s administration, we could have come together to work together better,” she added.

In the end, Poull believes true change starts with a conversation.

“You know, they’re welcomed to their opinion but discussing the opinions normally brings up a better solution.”

