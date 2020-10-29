Skip to Content
GA man dies when tree falls into mobile home

    Cherokee County, GA (WGCL) — One person was killed early Thursday morning when a tree crashed through a mobile home in Cherokee County.

According to the family who owned the mobile home, the man had been renting a room in the mobile home and around 5:45 a.m., a large tree limb crashed through the roof and killed the man.

