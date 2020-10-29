Elderly man beaten and robbed in his own St. Louis home

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Bruised black and blue is how 71-year-old Lee Smith looks after he was assaulted on Union Boulevard last week.

“There’s no reason for this because I never done nothing to him. I’ve never taken nothing,” Smith said.

His sister Mary Norwood says they’re frustrated because they’ve reported who attacked him to police and no arrests have been made.

“When I see this and the police won’t help, I’ve been begging them for two years,” said Norwood.

Norwood says a neighborhood associate has been assaulting and robbing her mentally ill brother for more than a year.

She says the 34-year-old suspect has stolen thousands from him and at one point stole his identity

Norwood closed his bank accounts, but she says that didn’t stop the thieves from attempting to steal the money again.

“Whoever they are, ordered another card, they called the bank, with all of his information and demanded they send another debit card,” Norwood said.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told us in 2019 there wasn’t enough evidence to make an arrest in the fraud case.

A claim Norwood disputes after receiving bank statements with fraudulent purchases.

“They had paid their internet bill. There was all kinds of evidence,” she said.

This last incident ended violently. Smith was sent to the hospital with two black eyes.

Norwood says if her brother’s attacker was arrested after this first incident, this situation would have been avoided.

We reached out to the police department and officials said they are investigating this case and are looking for the 34-year-old suspect to arrest.

Police say they are investigating this case as a robbery and a burglary, because the suspect entered into Smith’s home to attack and rob him.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.