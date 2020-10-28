Postal service recommends voters deliver absentee ballots themselves

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — With just six days until Election Day, the U.S. Postal Service says it can no longer guarantee that its mail carriers can deliver absentee ballots before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The postal service recommends voters locate an official absentee voter drop box in their county and drop off their ballots themselves.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger echoed the recommendation.

“You have control of it. You can take it to the absentee ballot drop box,” he said. “That way, you know your vote will count.”

Raffensperger said roughly 500,000 Georgians who requested absentee ballots had not turned them in as of Tuesday. To be counted, the ballots must be received by county elections officials by 7 p.m. Nov. 3.

As of Oct. 27, more than three million Georgia voters had already cast their ballots — one million of them using absentee ballots. Raffensperger estimates that by Election Day, roughly six million Georgians will have voted. In 2016, 4.1 million voters cast ballots.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.