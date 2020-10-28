Officials considering scaling back reopening phases after seeing rise in COVID cases

National/World

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) — The city of Meriden is not taking the option of rolling back its reopening phases off the table.

Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati says scaling back may be necessary should the city’s COVID numbers continue to rise.

The announcement comes after the city reported 62 new coronavirus cases since last Tuesday, its highest weekly total of cases since the Spring.

So far, a total of 1,264 Meriden residents have tested positive for the virus.

Moving the city from its current level, yellow, to orange would mean scaling back public events, limiting group sizes, and postponing indoor activities where mask wearing or social distancing cannot be maintained.

