LA County considers letting restaurants add ‘Covid-19 recovery fee’ to dine-in orders

    Los Angeles (KCAL/KCBS) — Los Angeles County is considering allowing restaurants, breweries and wineries in unincorporated areas of the county to add a “COVID-19 recovery fee” to bills of dine-in customers.

Supervisor Hilda Solis suggested that the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs work with county counsel and labor and business representatives to see whether such a charge is feasible.

The department would then report back to the board on Nov. 24.

The fee would not apply to take-out or delivery orders and would be clearly disclosed as a surcharge.

