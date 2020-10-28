900 students quarantined due to COVID-19

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The Waukesha School District says 902 students are in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Additionally, 34 students have tested positive.

According to the district, 95 staff members are in quarantine and 19 have tested positive.

The district remains in a hybrid teaching model.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.