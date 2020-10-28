Skip to Content
900 students in quarantined due to COVID-19

    MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — The Waukesha School District says 902 students are in quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Additionally, 34 students have tested positive.

According to the district, 95 staff members are in quarantine and 19 have tested positive.

The district remains in a hybrid teaching model.

