Wisconsin house goes ‘Ghostbusters’ for Halloween

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A&J’s Halloween House in Bay View in Milwaukee has its biggest, most elaborate display yet. The owners of the home built a tribute to the Ghostbusters on their lawn (2943 S. Clement Ave) including the Ghostbusters firehouse, Slimer coming out of a hot dog cart, and a proton pack battle between four Ghostbusters and the antagonists from the 1984 hit.

“They love it. Especially the 80s kids who have young 4 and 5 year olds of their own, they love it.” said Jamie Beauchamp, one of the creators of the display.

Anyone is welcome to come by anytime but the lights go on at dusk. Beauchamp and Andy Reid (the aforementioned A&J) don’t charge a fee to take photos or just stare at it for awhile but for the last few years they’ve been raising money for Pathfinders of Milwaukee which helps local youth in crisis.

“They’ve been great to work with, they do great things for the community.” said Beauchamp. “We’ve raised just under $20k for them over the course that we’ve been fundraising for them.”

A&J have put down socially distanced slimer splats to help people keep their distance during the pandemic, and has hand sanitizer available on site.

Bay View does not have an official trick or treat this Halloween but the house will still be lit up but don’t wait until November 1st, they’ll start taking it down the morning after Halloween.

