Robbery suspect found hiding in attic area of apartment

ASHFORD, CT (WFSB) — A man wanted in connection for multiple robberies in the state is under arrest.

State Police say that 30-year-old Bristol resident Kelly Nixon was taken into custody Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on Ashford Center Road.

When Manchester Police officers arrived to arrest Nixon, he ran inside and was found hiding in the attic area of the apartment.

Nixon was also found to have been responsible for several other robberies in Windham County.

Troopers assisted Manchester Police with detaining Nixon and transported him to the State Police barracks in Tolland before turning him over to Manchester Police.

Nixon was charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and interfering with an officer.

He was issued a $5,000 nonsurety bond.

Authorities also arrested Nixon on a warrant for third degree robbery and issued a $250,000 bond for that charge.

He is due in court for charges stemming from Monday’s incident on November 9.

Further charges are pending against Nixon.

