Mask dispute at polls leads to man’s arrest

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

JARRETTSVILLE, MD (WJZ ) — A Maryland man was arrested Monday for trespassing after he refused to wear a mask at a polling place in Harford County, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies were called to the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company, an early voting location, at around 2:46 p.m. They were told two people inside the polling area were refusing to wear a mask, so election officials asked them to leave.

But they refused and now were considered trespassers, the sheriff’s office said. Election judges are allowed to remove a person from a polling place.

The Harford County Board of Elections has a designated area for voters who were unable or unwilling to wear a mask while voting. Daniel Swain, a 52-year-old man from Fallston, and another man refused to wear a mask and also refused to use the designated area.

Deputies spoke with the two men for nearly 30 minutes. The second man complied and left the polling place; however Swain continue to refuse to comply to the Election judge’s directives.

Police said they arrested Swain when “it was clear there were no other options.”

He was arrested for trespassing and the Office of the Harford County State’s Attorney advised that Swain be charged for violating Gov. Larry Hogan’s orders.

Police noted Swain has not been banned from the location and can still cast his vote.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.