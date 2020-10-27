Skip to Content
Deputies help wandering donkey get back home

    MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) — A donkey wandering around a neighborhood early Tuesday morning is now back home thanks to help from deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 4:30 a.m., deputies were called out to an unincorporated Milwaukie neighborhood on the report of a loose donkey.

Deputies arrived to the area and found the donkey, but the sheriff’s office said a dog from another house got loose and chased it away.

The donkey was found again on a different street, as well as its owner.

The sheriff’s office said the donkey had a few injuries, but will be okay.

The owner was provided a rope by one of the deputies and was able to walk the donkey back home.

